Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for southern Lewis County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWNY) - The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Lewis County.
Forecasters say they expect 60 mile an hour winds and penny-size hail.
The warning was issued at 1 p.m and is set to expire at 2 p.m.
At 1:30 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whetstone Gulf State Park to 6 miles southwest of Boonville. They were moving east at 50 mph.
The storm is expected to impact Whetstone Gulf State Park, Highmarket, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville andTurin.
Damage to roofs, siding, and trees can be expected.
