State help on the way for renters & small businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - More help is on the way for renters and small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $2.7 billion rental assistance program.
He says New Yorkers behind on their rent and who have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19 can start applying June 1.
The program will pay up to 12 months of past-due rent and three months of rent going forward -- plus 12 months of past-due utility bills.
A small business recovery grant program will make up to $800 million available to small businesses to help them recover from the pandemic.
This will include flexible grants of up to $50,000.
Applications for that program will be accepted starting June 10.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.