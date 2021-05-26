State help on the way for renters & small businesses

By 7 News Staff | May 26, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 6:15 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - More help is on the way for renters and small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $2.7 billion rental assistance program.

He says New Yorkers behind on their rent and who have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19 can start applying June 1.

The program will pay up to 12 months of past-due rent and three months of rent going forward -- plus 12 months of past-due utility bills.

A small business recovery grant program will make up to $800 million available to small businesses to help them recover from the pandemic.

This will include flexible grants of up to $50,000.

Applications for that program will be accepted starting June 10.

