State offers 4-year scholarships as vaccination incentive

NEW YORK (WWNY) - It’s another way the state is trying to entice people to get vaccinated. This one is targeting those most recently eligible.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that starting Thursday, youths ages 12 to 17 who get their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine will have a chance to win a four-year scholarship to a state-run college.
Ten winners will be drawn randomly each Wednesday.
“It is an incentive for students, 12 to 17, planning on going to college, wondering how you’re going to pay for it,” he said. “This is a full four-year scholarship to a SUNY school to a CUNY school, to a community college, then moving on to a four-year program.”
Once they have their vaccine, they can register for the drawing at ny.gov/vaccinescholarship. Once they’re registered, they stay in the pool the winners are drawn from each week. Those who have already been vaccinated can also register, the governor said.
“People who receive the vaccine earlier, have a greater chance to win,” the governor said, “because they are eligible for every drawing every week.”
The incentive ends on July 7. It comes as vaccination rates continue to plummet. On April 12, 216,000 people were vaccinated. On Tuesday, the number was slightly under 114,000, a 47 percent drop.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.