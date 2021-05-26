Voting registration deadline approaches for primary elections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The deadline to register for the upcoming primary elections is fast approaching.
If you want to vote, but aren’t registered, you need to do it by Friday.
Races include three heavily contested seats on Watertown’s city council and several elected positions in the town of Alexandria.
Elections officials say it’s a busy season, especially for registered Republicans.
“I will tell you Democrats have no Working Families primaries and there’s only one Conservative primary, so this will be most applicable to Republicans and people in the city of Watertown who want to register to any party because that is a non-partisan election,” said Jefferson County Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour.
To register, you can visit your local board of elections office, post office, or register online with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
