Watertown’s farmers market helps promote job opportunities

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The the 45th annual Watertown Farm and Craft Market opened for the season Wednesday.
The fact this outdoor, warm-weather tradition is back in downtown Watertown as we climb out of the COVID pandemic has shoppers thrilled and organizers relieved.
“Today we’ve got about 50 vendors, and we’ll have more coming throughout the season. It feels really great to have a full market back. Last year, we had some stumbling blocks because of COVID-19, but we’re really glad to have a full market this year,” said Kylie Peck, president & CEO, Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce.
Among the crates of cucumbers and the pots of flowers, you’ll find a booth to help you find a job. The market added a new vendor this year - The WorkPlace.
“We’re trying to promote employment opportunities for all the businesses,” said Jennifer Pound, assistant to the director, The WorkPlace.
It comes at a time when unemployment numbers in the north country have drastically improved from a year ago when the pandemic hit.
The WorkPlace has heard from 466 businesses in the past two weeks alone, letting them know they’re hiring.
Being at the marketseems to be working.
“About 20 to 25 people, it’s been really steady,” said Pound.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Labor released its unemployment numbers for the month of April and the north country has seen some major improvements since last year.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate was at 5.8 percent in the month of April - a big drop compared to last year’s 18.2 percent at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Lawrence County saw a 9.5 percent decrease, from 15.4 to 5.9.
And in Lewis County, the unemployment rate went from 15.1 percent to 6.1 percent.
“Even though we have a lot factors going into the labor shortage, I must say when people were called back to work, for the most part, people have returned to work, which is why we returned to these pre-pandemic levels,” said Cheryl Mayforth, director, The WorkPlace.
With all these jobs ready to be taken, Mayforth is hoping it will only go up from here.
“This is just my crystal balling, but I do believe when we see May numbers, they’re going to be pretty low,” she said.
The WorkPlace plans to stay at the farmers market.
“We’ll be here all summer,” said Pound.
