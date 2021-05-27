ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Audrey K. Garrett, 84, of Adams, passed away Monday morning May 24, 2021, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY, where she had resided since 2015.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Wednesday June 2 at the Piddock Funeral Home, Adams. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 3 at the Adams United Methodist Church, with Reverend Melissa McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Lawrence Cemetery, Rosier, NY.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Born June 3, 1936, in Rosiere, NY, the daughter of H. Eugene and Kathleen Comins. She graduated from Lyme Central High School and later received a Certificate of Accounting from Jefferson Community College.
Audrey married Francis G. Garrett, of Three Mile Bay, on July 12, 1954 at the All Saints’ Church, Chaumont. They lived 40 plus years in Adams. She worked with her husband at the Overhead Door Company, Watertown, as an accountant until she retired in 2000. Francis died September 10, 2017.
Audrey is survived by two sons, Jody (Doreen), Clayton, NY, Tim (Sally), Highlands Ranch, CO; three daughters Laurel Harris, Watertown, NY, Linda Gable, Cicero, NY and Lisa Barry, Adams, NY; two brothers Leslie (Diane), Chaumont, NY, Dan (Carol), Carey, NC, and three sisters Christine Comins, Pueblo, CO, Katrina Comins, Pueblo, CO, Fern Papin, Watertown, NY; and sister-in-laws Janice Comins, Chaumont, NY and Cathy Davis, Cape Vincent, NY.
She is predeceased by her husband Francis and brother Larry.
She was a member of the Adams United Methodist Church for 40 years playing the piano, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school and participating in the lay ministry program. In her spare time, Audrey enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting and doing various crafts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Adams United Methodist Church, 36 E. Church Street, Adams, NY 13605 or to a charity of your choosing.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.