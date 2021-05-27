Brian A. Schafer, 86, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Our family and community sadly report the loss of Brian A. Schafer age 86, of Massena, New York who passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 4, 2021 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.Brian was born in Queens, New York on April 4, 1935 to the late Milton Schafer and late Joanna (Mobley) Schafer. Brian had a tragic loss of his mother at the age of 10. Milton re-married a few years later to Sadie Marie Byrne Schafer who helped raise Brian.Brian graduated from Portland High School and was a member of the Varsity Basketball team. Brian graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maine in Orono in 1963.Brian briefly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.Brian joined ALCOA in 1963 and had a great 39 year career leading multiple successful multi-million dollar projects for ALCOA.Brian along with a devoted mother, Ann Reynolds, raised three wonderful children; Sherry Wilson, Donald Schafer and Chris Schafer and helped them receive their education before leaving home.Brian is survived by his three aforementioned children, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Brian had many loving friends over the years who he leaves behind to cherish his memory, including Rachelle Warriner, Margaret Yolton, Brian’s beloved dog, Samantha and others.A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 39 W Orvis St., with Pastor Judith Van Kennen officiating on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM.