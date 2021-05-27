Burning banned year-round in city of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s burn ban may have been lifted earlier this month, but not for cities like Watertown.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation prohibits burning brush from mid-March to mid-May every year.
But for a municipality with a population of 20,000 or more, that ban runs year-round.
Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman says it’s because people and homes tend to be closer together in these areas.
He does say some outdoor fires, like a campfire or small cooking fire, are always allowed in the city, but people need to be considerate.
“You have to realize we live in a city and your neighbors are close by,” he said. “You have to be a good neighbor. Remember your neighbors when you light that fire.
Timerman says fires in the city have to be in some kind of container -- watched at all times -- and people need to have something on hand to extinguish the flames
Also of note, it is illegal in New York to burn things like household trash.
