Clyde Ray Graybill, 75, of Richville

Clyde is survived by his wife, Tara Graybill of Richville ; his children Daryl Graybill and wife, Barb, of Salunga, PA, Dawn Morder of Millerstown, PA, Dean Graybill and wife, Melissa, of Columbia, PA , Jonathan Graybill and partner, Amy Hamilton, of Richville, NY; and Nancy Sherman and husband, Nathan, of Richville, NY; and children Dawson, Abigail, Beverly, and Emily Graybill still at home; his brothers Robert Graybill and wife, Susan, of Lancaster, PA, Donald Graybill and his wife, Cheryl, of Ronks, PA; His sisters Thelma Flory of Lewistown, PA and Joyce Miller and her husband, Cliff, of Lancaster, Pa. He was a proud grandfather to eleven grandchildren.