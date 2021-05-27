Clyde Ray Graybill, 75, of Richville

RICHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clyde Ray Graybill, age 75, of Richville, NY, passed away on May 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Clyde was born on April 28, 1946, in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late Noah and Grace (Redcay) Graybill . He attended high school at Lancaster Mennonite High School. He worked as a supervisor for the East Lampeter Township for twenty years before moving to his farm in NY.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Tara Graybill of Richville ; his children Daryl Graybill and wife, Barb, of Salunga, PA, Dawn Morder of Millerstown, PA, Dean Graybill and wife, Melissa, of Columbia, PA , Jonathan Graybill and partner, Amy Hamilton, of Richville, NY; and Nancy Sherman and husband, Nathan, of Richville, NY; and children Dawson, Abigail, Beverly, and Emily Graybill still at home; his brothers Robert Graybill and wife, Susan, of Lancaster, PA, Donald Graybill and his wife, Cheryl, of Ronks, PA; His sisters Thelma Flory of Lewistown, PA and Joyce Miller and her husband, Cliff, of Lancaster, Pa. He was a proud grandfather to eleven grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative care of St. Lawrence County, West Team 68805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 to whom the family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
