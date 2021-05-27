Cooler today, frost advisory tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After a couple hot and humid days, we’ll have one that’s cooler and more refreshing.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
It will be chilly overnight. With lows in the 30s, there’s a frost advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from midnight to 8 a.m. Southeastern St. Lawrence County has an advisory from 1 to 8 a.m.
Clouds move in overnight and Friday will be mostly cloudy. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
It will be mostly sunny and around 60 on Saturday.
Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
It will be mostly sunny Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday, around 70 on Tuesday, and in the mid-70s on Wednesday.
