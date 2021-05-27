Copenhagen second graders learn lessons about Memorial Day

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At Copenhagen Central School, there’s a lesson best taught outside of the classroom.
For more than 20 years, second graders have been teaming up with local veterans to place flags on the graves of service-members passed.
“We’re putting flags down to show respect because veterans who fought in the wars should be respected with flags,” said Rdyer Tessier & Timothy Rheaume, second grade students.
Copenhagen Central, like many schools in the area, has a heavy military influence. In this year’s second grade class, about half the students have a parent who is either active duty or retired military.
“It makes it more special because it makes it relatable to them,” said Kelsey Day, teacher.
“My mom and dad met in the Army,” said Terebellum Narbone-Fouts, second grade student.
And it’s important to veterans that the tradition of respect continues to our younger generations.
“The tradition we’re setting with these kids today will live a long time,” said Lester Beyer, American Legion Post 723 commander.
Copenhagen teachers say the kids have been learning about wars in textbooks, but this is something far beyond powerpoints and homework.
“One trait we really push from preschool up is respectfulness. What better way to show respect than to be able to plant flags and think about others? It might not be somebody they know, but they served and honored this country,” said Day.
