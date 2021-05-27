Cuomo: you’re not going to lose a day’s pay because of vaccine side effects

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Nearly half of those who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are afraid of losing a day of work because of side effects.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that they have nothing to worry about.
A recent study shows that 48 percent of unvaccinated people are concerned about losing work when they get a vaccine.
“I understand the fears expressed in that study, but they’re not reality based,” the governor said.
Cuomo said it’s unlikely that someone would lose work because of side effects, which he described as “very limited.”
“I don’t know anyone, frankly, who couldn’t go to work the next day because of the side effects of the vaccine,” he said, “but it is possible that you get mild flu-like symptoms.”
But if people are concerned, he said, “we have to address it.”
The governor said the state Department of Labor is issuing guidance to employers that by law workers are entitled to paid sick leave if they take a day off because of side effects.
“So, they must get paid for any day that they need to recuperate from the side effects of a vaccine,” the governor said.
“You won’t miss a day’s pay because of getting a vaccine,” he said.
Also, the governor said, state law requires employers to give their workers four hours off for each dose they receive.
This is the latest move by the state to try to encourage people to be vaccinated.
“We are now scratching for inches on increasing the vaccination numbers,” Cuomo said. “The number of people coming in for vaccines is way down.”
To offset that, the state is offering incentives, such as full college scholarships, scratch-off tickets to a $5 million lottery, free tickets to professional sporting events, and free mass transportation passes.
Officials, he said, are “trying to knock down the excuses that people have or fears that people have about vaccinations.”
At this point, about 18.7 million doses have been given statewide. Sixty-four percent of adults have had at least one dose and nearly 56 percent are fully vaccinated.
