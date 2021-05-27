Fire destroys garage; attached home saved

DEPEYSTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - A garage was destroyed but a home saved in a fire Wednesday morning in the town of Depeyster.
Heuvelton and three other fire departments fought the blaze at 52 Wardell Road. It started around 8 a.m.
Heuvelton Fire Chief Travis Wood said it took about an hour to bring it under control.
The attached home, owned by Bob Chambers, suffered smoke and some water damage. The garage was insured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Ogdensburg, Morristown, and Rensselaer Falls fire departments helped at the scene. Lisbon was on standby at Heuvelton’s station.
