Fort Drum to host Mountain Mudder

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ready to get dirty?
Fort Drum BOSS program administrator Pauline Beck talked about the Mountain Mudder run that’s coming up next month.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
It will be from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 18. It starts behind the Monti Physical Fitness Center on post.
It’s a 5.5-mile run with 24 obstacles.
Non-DOD civilians are invited for the first time.
You can find out more at drum.armymwr.com.
DOD civilians or those on active duty can sign up at the Magrath Sports Complex, Outdoor Recreation, Pine Plains Bowling Center, or the Monti Physical Fitness Center.
Non-DOD civilians can register by calling 315-772-7807.
