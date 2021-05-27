Fort Drum observes Memorial Day with wreath laying ceremony

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a solemn morning on Fort Drum Thursday as the post paid respects to soldiers who have fallen in battle.
With Memorial Day around the corner, the 10th Mountain Division hosted a wreath laying ceremony at Memorial Park.
Division Commander Major General Brian Mennes teared up as he spoke to the crowd about the importance of honoring fallen soldiers.
He said he thinks about those he served with, and troops from Fort Drum who died defending their country. However, he added there’s room for joy on Memorial Day, too.
“You could mourn and grieve the loss and certainly think about the families that have paid sacrifice, certainly. But, I also think it is appropriate to celebrate our service together collectively, to celebrate that they have volunteered and died doing what they love,” said General Mennes.
Mennes was joined by Retired Major Michael Flaherty to lay the wreath. Flaherty served with the 10 Mountain Division until 2010 and, in 1993 provided relief during the Black Hawk Down incident in Somalia.
