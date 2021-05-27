Gillibrand: dairy farmers need more coronavirus assistance

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the federal Department of Agriculture to provide more relief for dairy farmers.
Dairy products make up the largest part of New York’s agriculture industry, but Gillibrand says the USDA gave dairy farmers less funding than other food producers under coronavirus food assistance programs.
Gillibrand, along with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, are urging the USDA to provide more direct payments to dairy farmers, which Gillibrand says went on pause in January when the USDA went into a regulatory review.
“Continuing these payments would not only give dairy farmers the relief they need as they continue to face the fallout of the pandemic, but also help stem the loss of dairy farms we are seeing across the Northeast.”
Gillibrand has written a letter to the U.S. secretary of agriculture asking for more funding, which she says she hopes will become available soon.
