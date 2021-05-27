Health survey underway in north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you get a call in the next few days from a local unknown number, it could be your turn to fill out a health survey.
It’s an annual effort by Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and the North Country Health Compass Partners.
People will get calls and emails this week to take the survey. All responses are kept anonymous.
Officials are aiming for 1,500 community members split between the three counties.
The goal of the survey is to learn from the community how effective health care programs are and find what needs have to be met.
“To inform the decisions our partners are making now. We also use it to monitor the health situation of our community, to see how things are changing. We can use it to evaluate whether the interventions that our partners are doing actually are impacting the community or not,” said Megan Donato, FDRHPO.
She says they’ll gather data for the next couple of weeks, with results expected late July or early August.
