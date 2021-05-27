Heavy travel expected this Memorial Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - AAA is predicting a travel boom this Memorial Day weekend.
AAA of Western and Central New York expects more than 37 million people to travel at least 50 miles this holiday weekend, up 60 percent from 2020 when many stayed home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, AAA says this weekend begins the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers which has state police officials urging people to be safe whatever their plans.
“If alcohol is part of your night, make sure don’t drink and drive, have a plan, designated driver, ride share, if you are close from whatever event from your house, walk home. These are the things that could save a life,” said Trooper James O’Callaghan, New York State Police.
“Proper following distance is a big way to stay out of collisions, but when you need to stop you need to make sure your breaks are in good order too,” said Dan Fisher, AAA of Western and Central New York.
AAA expects Friday to be the busiest travel day, meaning many people will be filling up at the pumps. But, they urge travelers to not panic buy as there is an ample supply of gasoline in the U.S.
