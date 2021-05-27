Highlights & scores: high school diamond action

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Diamond action was the name of the game on Wednesday with Northern Athletic Conference and Frontier League baseball and Frontier League softball on the local sports schedule.
The Patriots hosted Lyme in a Frontier League baseball double dip from Sackets Harbor.
Lyme was the home team in game one.
In the bottom of the first, Tyler Wilson rips a double to left field, both Matt Kimball and Michael Flyzik score. It’s 2-0 Lyme.
Still in the first, Wilson comes in on the wild pitch -- 3-0 Lyme.
Lyme wins game one 7-1 and game two 2-0.
Frontier League baseball – South Jeff vs. General Brown
In another Frontier League baseball match-up, the 11-1 South Jefferson Spartans hosted General Brown.
In the bottom of the second, it is 1-0 Spartans. Nate Hulbert hits a shot over the center fielder’s head that goes for extra bases. Both Caleb Peters and Aaron Birones score, making it 3-0 Spartans.
Then it’s Nolan Widrick with the base hit to center. Hulbert scores, making it 4-0.
South Jeff beats General Brown 10-0.
NAC baseball: Massena vs. Potsdam
Massena was at Potsdam for an NAC baseball contest.
Chris Kucipak lines a shot that’s booted -- 3 runs score, making it 6-0 Massena
Zach Monacelli triples to the gap in right center. Two more runs cross, now it’s 8-0.
David Dubrey and Monacelli would combine on a no-hitter as Massena beats Potsdam 14-0.
NAC baseball: Madrid-Waddington vs. Edwards-Knox
Madrid-Waddington was at Edwards-Knox for another NAC baseball match-up.
In the top of the first, a wild pickoff attempt allows Brody VanBuren to score, making 1-0 Jackets
In the top of the second, Jack Bailey singles in a run to make it 2-0.
Logan Cordova walks with the bags full -- 4-0
The Cougars answer. Cade Huckle singles to center, plating Mason White.
Then it’s Dylan Wood with a hard shot that’s mishandled. Now it’s 4-2.
Colby Barbarito grounds out, but Huckle comes in to score.
Cooper Mackay’s hit plates wood.
Edwards-Knox beats Madrid-Waddington 10-5.
Frontier League softball: Sackets Harbor vs. Lyme
The Lady Patriots hosted Lyme in Frontier League softball from Sackets Harbor.
Lyme strikes in the top of the first. Karyssa Parker hits a shot to left field that goes for extra bases. Callie Lafontaine scores. Lyme is on top 1-0.
Then it’s Katelyn Weston with the blooper to right for a base hit. Parker crosses and now it’s 2-0.
Lyme goes on to edge Sackets Harbor 5-3.
Wednesday’s local scores
High school baseball
Carthage 26, Indian River 7
South Jefferson 10, General Brown 0
Copenhagen 13, Alexandria 0
Lyme 7, Sackets Harbor 1
Lyme 2, Sackets Harbor 0
Beaver River 12, Sandy Creek 2
Lowville 13, Watertown 3
Brushton-Moira 14, Parishville-Hopkinton 7
Gouverneur 13, Canton 0
Edwards-Knox 10, Madrid-Waddinton 5
Lisbon 15, Hermon-DeKalb 1
Malone 6, Salmon River 4
Tupper Lake 9, St. Lawrence Central 2
Massena 14, Potsdam 0
High school softball
South Jefferson 6, General Brown 5
Thousand Islands 10, South Lewis 4
Lyme 5, Sackets Harbor 3
Indian River 5, Carthage 1
LaFargeville 8, Belleville Henderson 7
Alexandria 14, Copenhagen 8
Hermon-DeKalb 11, Lisbon 3
Malone 16, Salmon River 1
Brushton-Moira 8, Parishville-Hopkinton 7
Brushton-Moira 18, Parishville-Hopkinton 3
St. Lawrence Central 14, OFA 4
Chateaugay 13, Colton-Pierrepont 8
Canton 14, Gouverneur 3
Massena 25, Potsdam 11
Boys’ high school lacrosse
St. Lawrence Central 12, OFA 5
Salmon River 18, Plattsburgh 0
Canton 12, Massena 7
High school golf
Tupper Lake 298, Colton-Pierrepont 310
General Brown 6.5, Watertown .5
Boys’ high school track & field
Watertown 78, Sandy Creek 6
South Jefferson 105, Sandy Creek 4
South Jefferson 68, Watertown 55
