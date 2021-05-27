JCC’s president explains why she’s seeking job in Michigan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty Stone is a finalist for a presidency at another college, and we’ve learned more on why she applied.
Dr. Stone was the guest of a public forum Thursday for Delta College in Michigan. In the question and answer part of the forum, she was asked why she applied for the job.
She explained she would be closer her family in Ohio, and that she applied because the COVID pandemic has hit her personally.
“I lost several family members. I had not been able to attend funerals or be present for other significant events that have happened because I am so far away,” she said.
Dr. Stone came to JCC in the summer of 2017.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.