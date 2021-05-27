Kathleen Marie (MacDonald) Vallance, 64, Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kathleen Marie (MacDonald) Vallance, age 64 passed away at Massena Hospital on Tuesday May 18, 2021. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on June 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, located on Linden Ave. in Waddington, NY with David VanLiere officiating. There will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Kathleen was born on October 18th, 1956 in Ogdensburg, NY the daughter of the late John and Edith (Prashaw) MacDonald. She married Roy “Tim” T. Vallance of May 7, 1994 in Waddington, NY. He predeceased her on July 28, 2018. She was employed at Valhaven Home for Adults as a Nurse’s aide. Kathy is known as a woman who loved tie-dye of any kind and wore it often she enjoyed crocheting, especially baby booties, baby hats and blankets, and then sharing them with her friends and family. Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by a sister Elaine and husband Daniel Mayette of Goldsboro, NC; a brother Stephen and Vicki MacDonald of Waddington, NY along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kathy also leaves behind special people in her life such as her nephew, Tyler J. Mayette of Norfolk, NY. They enjoyed the time they shared together especially hiking and exploring the Adirondack Mountains. Tommy Blair also had a special place in her heart throughout the many years they had shared together.
In addition to her parents, Kathy is predeceased by her brother Michael J. MacDonald in 2019
Memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen’s name to the Massena Humane Society; P.O. Box 145, Massena, New York 13662.
