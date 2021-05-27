Kathleen Marie (MacDonald) Vallance, 64, Norfolk

Kathleen was born on October 18th, 1956 in Ogdensburg, NY the daughter of the late John and Edith (Prashaw) MacDonald. She married Roy “Tim” T. Vallance of May 7, 1994 in Waddington, NY. He predeceased her on July 28, 2018. She was employed at Valhaven Home for Adults as a Nurse’s aide. Kathy is known as a woman who loved tie-dye of any kind and wore it often she enjoyed crocheting, especially baby booties, baby hats and blankets, and then sharing them with her friends and family. Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.