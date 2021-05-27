Philip C. Bernhard, 87, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Philip C. Bernhard, age 87 of Harrisville will be held at 10:00am on July 6, 2021 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Family will receive friends and family from 9:00am until the time of the mass at the church. Mr. Bernhard passed away at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown on May 21, 2021.