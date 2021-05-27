Philip C. Bernhard, 87, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Philip C. Bernhard, age 87 of Harrisville will be held at 10:00am on July 6, 2021 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Family will receive friends and family from 9:00am until the time of the mass at the church. Mr. Bernhard passed away at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown on May 21, 2021.
Surviving is his wife Betsy; a son Philip J. (Renee) Bernhard of Melbourne FL; a daughter Carrie Bernhard & her companion Richard Aldrich of Black River; grandchildren Andrea, Philip & Patrick Bernhard, Alicia (Daniel) Ruperd; step-son Dale (Sue) Cornell of Holy Oak, MA; step-daughter Nancy Cornell of Beverly MA; step-grandchildren Noah Bartnick, Brianna Cornell and Heather Aldrich and great-grandchildren Tatum & Quinn Ruperd.
He was predeceased by his first wife Eileen (Powers) Bernhard; two sisters Lucille Grome and Elizabeth “Betty” Bernhard; a step grandson Richard “Marv” Aldrich and a great-granddaughter Brynn Ruperd.
Philip was born on March 6, 1934 in Ogdensburg, a son of Philip & Blanche (Lincoln) Bernhard. He graduated from Ogdensburg Schools and entered the US Navy from 1953 – 1957 during the Korean War. He later married Eileen Powers in 1958. She predeceased him in 2003. He again was married in 1989 to Betty Jane “Betsy” Persons.
During his career he worked on the St. Lawrence Seaway project and then became employed with Niagara Mohawk as a Hydro Maintenance Supervisor. He retired in 1994 after 34 years of dedicated service.
Philip was a life member of the Black River American Legion and Ogdensburg Knights of Columbus. Philip enjoyed the outdoors, building racing boats with his father, hunting and spending time with his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Friends 4 Pound Paws, P.O. Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or the Harrisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 51, Harrisville, NY 13648. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
