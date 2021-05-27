Richard Alexander Koch III, 75, of Cedar Lake

Richard was born on January 23, 1946 in San Francisco, CA. He was the son of the late Richard A. and Evelyn M. (Morrison) Koch II. He graduated from Lincoln High School in San Francisco and then went on to San Francisco State and then Potsdam State University, receiving his Master’s Degree in Education. On January 2, 1970, he married Jacqueline Scott at the Gouverneur Presbyterian Church. He was a teacher at the Gouverneur Central School District for 31 years, retiring in 2004. He had also taught for five years at the San Francisco Jail.