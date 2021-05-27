Steven L. Nichols, Jr., 63, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Steven L. Nichols, Jr., died at his home Tuesday evening, May 25, where he had been under the care of his fiancé, family and Hospice of Jefferson County. His funeral service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday June 1 at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, with Terry Alford, pastor, officiating.. Burial will follow in the Rural Cemetery, Adams, NY. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at 10:00 am.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Steve was born January 1, 1958 in Watertown, NY, son of Steven L. Nichols Sr. and Mary Jane (Britton) Nichols. He attended South Jefferson Central School. Following school he worked with his father in the construction business and later for Jerry’s Home Remodeling.
He married Sherri Gotham on August 21, 1982. Sherri died February 28, 2007.
He is survived by his fiancé and companion of fourteen years Monica Rist, Adams; a step son Jared Dailey, who he always treated as his own, Adams; his parents Steven and Mary Jane Nichols, Adams; three brothers Robert (Tracy) Nichols, Rodman, David (Liz) Nichols, Adams, Mark (Kellie) Nichols, Adams, a sister in law Cindy Nichols, Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by a brother Randy Nichols.
Steve enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping and most other sports.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Don Rounds Post 586 Men’s Auxiliary, and the South Jefferson VFW Post 5344.
Donations in his memory may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams, NY 13605 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
