Steven L. Nichols, Jr., 63, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Steven L. Nichols, Jr., died at his home Tuesday evening, May 25, where he had been under the care of his fiancé, family and Hospice of Jefferson County. His funeral service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday June 1 at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, with Terry Alford, pastor, officiating.. Burial will follow in the Rural Cemetery, Adams, NY. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at 10:00 am.