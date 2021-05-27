Teachers reward students with Copenhagen Cup

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the school year winds down, the competition kicks up at Copenhagen Central where teachers wanted to give high schoolers something fun as a reward for finishing this unusual year.
They came up with the Copenhagen Cup. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors faced off in a field day of games and challenges.
There was relay races, kickball, lawn games, and even a teacher dunk tank.
Educators say the kids have made them so proud with their resilience, so they wanted to give them some “normal” fun to finish off the unusual year.
“We have been in-person five-days a week since September and were one of the only schools to do that and we know how hard these kids have been working, so this is a chance to give back,” said Marissa Kerins, math teacher.
“They put it together in basically a week, and I mean, they just wanted us kids to have some fun, and that’s what were doing,” said Jonathan Smith, high school junior.
The overall winners of the Copenhagen Cup were the seniors.
Students donated 441 cans of food to the school’s backpack program as part of the event.
