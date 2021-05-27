Unmasked - Art Show - Massena

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Unmasked
Fri 6/4/21 6:30pm to 9:30pm
Each year, the Art teachers here in the Massena Central School District, create an exhibit of student work for the community
Unmasked a show that celebrates the students’ efforts to continue to work and excel in the arts even during the pandemic and provides the opportunity for community members to physically attend an event that recognizes and celebrates student artist achievements.
There will be approximately 250 pieces in the show. The show has a range of work including drawing, painting, ceramics, photography and Videos produced by students
Last year, due to COVID restrictions, student artists were not able to show any student work in our community. This year our graduating Seniors will be showing their entire portfolios of work created during their High school career.
This is a special feature as viewers can see the progression of student talent!
Prizes are sponsored by Massena Savings and Loan and the show will be juried by north country artist Steve Cobb.
Though it is open to anyone in the public, masks and social distance measures will be in place.
At the St. Lawrence Center Mall – where the former Bon Ton store was
Parking Lot entrance is ROUTE 37
Massena, NY
