One Night Only, Friday June 4, 2021

Unmasked - Art Show - Massena
"Self Portrait" by Jenna Stiles/ Grade 11 (Source: Jenna Stiles)
By Craig Thornton | May 27, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 11:39 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Fri 6/4/21 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Each year, the Art teachers here in the Massena Central School District, create an exhibit of student work for the community

Unmasked a show that celebrates the students’ efforts to continue to work and excel in the arts even during the pandemic and provides the opportunity for community members to physically attend an event that recognizes and celebrates student artist achievements.

There will be approximately 250 pieces in the show. The show has a range of work including drawing, painting, ceramics, photography and Videos produced by students

Last year, due to COVID restrictions, student artists were not able to show any student work in our community. This year our graduating Seniors will be showing their entire portfolios of work created during their High school career.

This is a special feature as viewers can see the progression of student talent!

Prizes are sponsored by Massena Savings and Loan and the show will be juried by north country artist Steve Cobb.

Though it is open to anyone in the public, masks and social distance measures will be in place.

At the St. Lawrence Center Mall – where the former Bon Ton store was

Parking Lot entrance is ROUTE 37

Massena, NY

Student Art Show - One Night Only (Source: Massena High School)

