Watertown Rapids begin to gear up for season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The opening of the Watertown Rapids Collegiate League baseball season is just a week away.
Watertown opens up on Thursday, June 3 with a home game against the Auburn Doubledays.
Some of the players on the Rapids roster got together Wednesday for a workout at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.
Coach Ben Moxley was putting the players through their paces. Moxley is happy to be on the field while three players with local connections happy to be home.
Watch the video as Mel Busler talks to the coach and players Ryan Peters, Brett Myers, and Jakob Millich.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.