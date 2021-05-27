Woman says guide dog is ‘like a soldier’ as they navigate Massena

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Crossing a busy intersection can be a little harrowing for the visually impaired. But with Farrow the guide dog leading, Michelle Peavey can do it and a lot of other things that were difficult or even impossible before.
“It’s a mutual engagement that we have for each other. She takes care of me and I take care of her,” said Peavey.
Peavey describes her vision as “seeing everything through a straw” – and not clearly.
She met Farrow at Guiding Eyes for the Blind. It provides dogs free of charge. The two got along. There was something about Farrow once she had leash and harness on.
“She’s all business. She’s like a soldier,” said Peavey.
Trips to stores and the library are now possible – and safe – for the most part. Peavey wishes people could obey some simple instructions.
“Don’t touch my dog. Don’t talk to my dog. And don’t try and pet her,” said Peavey.
Those are all distractions, placing Peavey and Farrow in danger.
There’s another one:
“When I’m crossing the street and I have the green light, I have the right of way. Don’t try to beat us across that street because my dog and I will get run over,” said Peavey.
Guiding Eyes has about a thousand dogs out there. But you don’t see many guide dogs around here. Peavey realizes it’s new to many people.
People with guide dogs, canes and other aids are asking for a little courtesy. With Farrow here, if you want to admire her, just do it from a little distance.
Despite the obstacles, Peavey and Farrow are soldiering on – conquering Massena one step at a time.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.