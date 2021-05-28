Alexandria’s softball team has an impressive record

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Alexandria softball team has put together an impressive run this season.
A new coach and new attitude are the winning formula for the Purple Ghosts.
The purple ghosts have put together an impressive 8-2 record so far overall and 7-2 in the Frontier League.
First-year varsity coach Michael Roberts is impressed with his team’s play.
Mel Busler talks to the coach in the video, along with seniors Jayden Travers, Rebecca Davis, Lorraine McCauley, Cassidy Megan, Kylie Felder, and Ellie Hyde.
He also talks with underclassmen Madison Savage and Felicity Roberts.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.