Another death, new COVID cases reported in north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Even as the pace of COVID cases slows in northern New York, another person has died from the virus.
St. Lawrence County reported the death Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 97.
St. Lawrence County
As noted, one more person has died.
County officials reported five new cases Friday, bringing the total of active cases to 76, down from Thursday’s total of 85.
There are five people hospitalized.
To date, there have been 7,481 COVID cases in St. Lawrence County.
Jefferson County
County officials reported five new cases Friday, and a “positivity rate” of 2.0, down from 3.0 last Friday. County administrator Robert Hagemann said in an emailed note “We are clearly making progress.”
The news in general was good for Jefferson County - no new deaths, 14 new recoveries, 11 fewer people in mandatory isolation, and 36 fewer mandatory quarantines. The only negative - hospitalizations rose from two to six.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,096 cases of COVID in Jefferson County.
Lewis County
There was no report from Lewis County, as of 5:05 pm Friday. We’ll update this story if that changes.
