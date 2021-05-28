Athlete of the Week: Josh Demko

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student-athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we honor a senior from Carthage who has been exceptional in both football and lacrosse. His abilities in both earning him this week’s title.
Josh Demko is a talented senior athlete that has concluded an outstanding varsity career.
On the football field, he moved to quarterback for the Comets his senior year. He’s a 2 time All-CNY First Team at defensive back. As a three year starter in lacrosse, he led the Comets in scoring his sophomore season. He missed his junior season do to the pandemic and missed his senior year because of injury.
Despite that, he has a full scholarship to play lacrosse at Fairfield University next season.
Josh is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 28, 2021.
You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.