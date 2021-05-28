Authorities ask for help finding missing Boonville man

93-year-old Stuart Bourgeois of Boonville was last seen Thursday afternoon. (Source: Oneida County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff | May 28, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 6:51 AM

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 93-year-old Boonville man has gone missing.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says Stuart Bourgeois was last seen at his family’s business on Potato Hill Road in the town of Boonville around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Maciol says Bourgeois was heading to his home on Woodgate Drive in his 2011 GMC pickup truck.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-736-0141.

The vehicle he was driving is similar to the one pictured below.

93-year-old Stuart Bourgeois was last seen driving a 2011 GMC pickup truck similar to the one shown here. (Source: Oneida County Sheriff's Office)

