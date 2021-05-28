Calling Hours: Gary Ralph Downing, 75, of Denmark

DENMARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gary Ralph Downing, 75, of Denmark, formerly of New York, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020.
There will be calling hours on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur.
Born in Gouverneur, he was the son of the late Harvey Downing and Francis Dane Downing. He earned a BS degree in Criminal Justice and was a Mason in New York. Gary retired from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Department and also Savannah River Plant, where he worked in security for Wackenhut. Gary was a volunteer with the Denmark Fire Department and attended Bushy Pond Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Jodi (Frederick) Upshaw of Las Cruces, New Mexico; brothers, David (Debbie) Downing, Duane (Becky) Downing, all of New York; grandchildren, Jacob Christiansen and Jessica Dishaw.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Downing. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
