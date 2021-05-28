Cape Vincent Spring Fishing Derby Saturday

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cape Vincent’s annual spring fishing derby is this weekend.
Chamber of Commerce President Bob Ewing talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.
The derby is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 and gets underway at the East End Park boat launch. Last-minute registrations will be taken starting at 6 a.m.
There will be a block party after the 5 p.m. weigh-in.
You can sign up ahead of time at capevincent.org, at the chamber of commerce office, or at one of several area businesses.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.