Charles F. Singer Jr., 88, of Wellesley Island

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Charles F. Singer Jr., 88, County Route 100, Fineview, died May 26th, at the Samaritan Summit Village, where he resided for the last month.
Calling hours will be Saturday, May 29th, from 1-3pm, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. A private funeral service will be held Sunday afternoon at the Fineview Methodist Church, with Reverend Fredericka Webb and Deacon Bernard Slate officiating. Following cremation, burial will be in Riverside Cemetery on Wellesley Island.
Charlie was born November 25th, 1932, in Watertown, the son of the late Charles F. and Helen Farrell Singer Sr. He graduated from Alexandria Bay Central School, where he was very active at sports including basketball and football.
He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, where he served during the Korean Conflict, from 1952-1956.
He retired in September 1999 as a System Technician for AT&T, after over 32 years. He also was self-employed with his partner Joe Strough for 20 years in the telephone business.
At one time he was a member of the Alexandria Bay Village and School Boards, and also of the Fishers Landing and Alexandria Bay Fire Departments, and a member of the TWA (telephone union).
In his spare time, he enjoyed racing small boats, where he would enter different regatta’s in the area.
Surviving is his companion of many years, Bonnie Small; three children; Stephanie Singer of Alexandria Bay, Darin Singer of Philadelphia, NY, and Greg (Jackie) Singer of North Carolina; two granddaughters by Greg’s current marriage to the former Jackie Rose (of Clayton), Jenna and Taylor; one granddaughter from Greg’s previous marriage to the former Cynthia Doney, who passed away in 1985 at age 29, Ainsley Singer of Alexandria Bay; one great granddaughter; one sister, Diane (James) Come of Central Square; nieces and nephews.
Two sisters, Patricia Cummings of LaFargeville, and Beverly Gamble of Alexandria Bay, predeceased him.
Donations can be made in his name to the Fineview Methodist Church, in care of Bill Haller, 42822 St. Lawrence Avenue, Unit 1, Thousand Islands Park, N.Y. 13692.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
