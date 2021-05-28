Charles F. Singer Jr., 88, of Wellesley Island

Surviving is his companion of many years, Bonnie Small; three children; Stephanie Singer of Alexandria Bay, Darin Singer of Philadelphia, NY, and Greg (Jackie) Singer of North Carolina; two granddaughters by Greg’s current marriage to the former Jackie Rose (of Clayton), Jenna and Taylor; one granddaughter from Greg’s previous marriage to the former Cynthia Doney, who passed away in 1985 at age 29, Ainsley Singer of Alexandria Bay; one great granddaughter; one sister, Diane (James) Come of Central Square; nieces and nephews.