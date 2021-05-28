City gets money for roads, seeks funding at park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bumps in the road beware. Your days are numbered.
The city of Watertown has received a $2.2 million state grant for road improvements. That’s on top of the million dollars the city already receives from the state for road work.
City manager Ken Mix said the new money can be used for maintenance to city streets.
“We do repaving every year, we have paving projects, so we are just going to have to do more of them in order to spend this money,” Mix said Friday.
The city is also working on obtaining other grant funding to build an amphitheater at Thompson Park.
Mix said the city is working with GYMO Architecture to draw up plans and come up with costs that will be used to try to win a Department of Defense grant.
“If we are to get any state or federal funding, we really need a conceptual plan and estimates no matter what plan we are looking at or where the funding would come from,” Mix said.
The Department of Defense grant is meant for projects that improve the quality of life for soldiers and their families. Mix hopes to have plans ready to send to the Department of Defense by the deadline, in mid-July.
