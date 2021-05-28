Donald Marvin Cook, 70, of Antwerp

A member of the Masonic Lodge, Donald enjoyed his hobbies of working on cars, small engines, and anything else mechanical. He was renowned for his creative uses of duct tape and silicone. Fourth of July BBQ’s were always lively with the fireworks display. He took over this family tradition from his father Fred, on the very road. Donald was well known for his sarcasm and easy-going personality, did not have a mean bone in his body and would help anyone in need.