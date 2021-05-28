Highlights & scores: Frontier League lacrosse action

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ lacrosse were on the local sports menu Thursday.
In boys’ Frontier League lacrosse from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted the Carthage Comets
The teams are tied at 1 in the first quarter when Vince Lavarnway goes top shelf, leaving the Cyclones on top 2-1.
The Comets answer as Carter Kempney goes low for the tally, knotting the score at 2.
Moments later it’s Kempney once again finding the mark. Carthage is on top 3-2.
Then it’s Lincoln Escudero unloading a rocket that tickles twine. Now it’s 4-2 Carthage.
The Cyclones pull to within 1 on Nick O’Donnell’s tally.
Watertown beats Carthage 14-11.
Girls’ Frontier League lacrosse: Watertown vs. South Jeff
On the girls’ side, the Watertown Lady Cyclones played host to South Jefferson.
In the first half, Jordyn Badalato connects from the tough angle. It’s 1-0 South Jeff.
Then it’s Madelyn Barney finding the mark on the doorstep. The Lady Spartans are up 2-0.
Karsyn Burnash makes it 3-0 when she goes low corner for the score.
Julia Garvin makes some nice moves in front to increase the Lady Spartans’ lead to 4-0.
It’s Garvin again, making it 5-0.
South Jeff goes on to beat Watertown 15-4.
Girls’ Frontier League lacrosse: IHC vs. Carthage
In another girls’ Frontier League contest, the Immaculate Heart Lady Cavaliers hosted Carthage.
The Lady Cavs get the scoring underway when Julia Netto comes up with the loose ball and dents net: 1-0 IHC.
Then it’s Tori Ladue fighting her way through defenders for the goal and it’s 2-0 Lady Cavs
Abby Bombard weaves her way in front for the tally, upping the IHC lead to 3-0.
Then it’s Jenna Netto going top shelf. Now it’s 4-0.
Ladue scores her second goal of the game as IHC beats Carthage 18-2.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Watertown 14, Carthage 11
Indian River 15, Lowville 0
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 15, Watertown 4
Immaculate Heart 18, Carthage 2
General Brown 19, Indian River 10
Salmon River, Potsdam -- postponed
Massena 16, OFA 2
High school baseball
Beaver River 12, Belleville Henderson 0
Thousand Islands 13, South Lewis 0
Gouverneur 1, Salmon River 0
Gouverneur 7, Salmon River 2
Heuvelton 11, Hermon-DeKalb 2
St. Lawrence Central 12, Chateaugay 1
Malone 8, OFA 3
Norwood-Norfolk 14, Potsdam 8
High school softball
South Jefferson 8, Lowville 3
South Lewis 10, Belleville Henderson 3
Thousand Islands 15, Alexandria 1
Gouverneur 25, Salmon River 10
Norwood-Norfolk 18, Potsdam 16
Boys’ high school tennis
Indian River 3, Lowville 1
High school golf
South Jefferson 6.5, Immaculate Heart .5
Boys’ high school track & field
Canton 73.66, Massena 58.33
Potsdam 121, Clifton-Fine 11
Norwood-Norfolk 102, Clifton-Fine 6
Potsdam 88, Norwood-Norfolk 50
Girls’ high school track & field
Canton 74, Massena 47
Potsdam 120, Clifton-Fine 3
Norwood-Norfolk 127, Clifton-Fine 4
Norwood-Norfolk 76, Potsdam 62
