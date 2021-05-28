IHC’s sister act: 3 Nettos on the same team

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are three sisters at Immaculate Heart Central who have been able to share the playing field together.
Their contributions to Cavalier athletics are well documented.
In Thursday night’s lacrosse win over Carthage, twins Jennah and Hannah Netto each scored 4 goals. Their older sister, Julia, had 3 goals.
They’re an impressive sister trio.
The Netto sisters have made a mark on Immaculate Heart sports.
In the video, the sisters tell Mel Busler how it feels to all be playing on the same field.
