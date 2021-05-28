Jo-Anne M Stirling, 75, of Watertown

Jo-Anne grew up in Welland Ontario with her parents, two sisters and two brothers. At the age of 17 she attended a vocational school in St. Thomas Ontario and that was when she met her husband, John. They Traveled the world and had four children. Jo-Anne raised the children while John worked on Fort Drum. Jo-Anne was a devoted mother and had a heart of gold. There was so much love to give she brought other children in the home to raise. Jo-Anne was also a hard worker. She had many jobs ranging from retail, working at Grant Drugs, to having a daycare in their home. Family was everything. Jo-Anne was everyone’s mom.