Jo-Anne M Stirling, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jo-Anne M Stirling of Watertown New York passed away at the age of 75 years old on May 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.
Jo-Anne grew up in Welland Ontario with her parents, two sisters and two brothers. At the age of 17 she attended a vocational school in St. Thomas Ontario and that was when she met her husband, John. They Traveled the world and had four children. Jo-Anne raised the children while John worked on Fort Drum. Jo-Anne was a devoted mother and had a heart of gold. There was so much love to give she brought other children in the home to raise. Jo-Anne was also a hard worker. She had many jobs ranging from retail, working at Grant Drugs, to having a daycare in their home. Family was everything. Jo-Anne was everyone’s mom.
Jo-Anne had many qualities. Jo-Anne was loving, caring, positive, fearless, trustworthy, adventurous, sweet, and generous. Jo-Anne was also hardworking, understanding, forgiving, loyal, helpful, sociable, and sweet.
Left to honor Jo-Anne and remember her love are Jo-Anne’s Husband of 57 years John; four children Patty, Pam, Priscilla, and Scott, six Grandchildren Alexandra, Luis, Elizabeth, Jonathan, Asante, and Heather, six Great-Grandchildren Jonathan David, Aidan, Elena, Ryleigh, Malachi, and Jo-Anne. Jo-Anne also has a Sister; Kathy Rhem of Fort Erie, Ontario, and many more nieces and nephews.
Viewing and service will be held from 11AM to 12PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 633 State St. Watertown, NY 13601 on Tuesday June 1st, 2021. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Watertown, New York 13601.
