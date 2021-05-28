John E. Davis, 86, of Hermon

He was born on January 26, 1935 in Pierrepont, to the late Erwin and Francis LaLonde Davis. John was in the Army from 1957 – 1959 when he was honorably discharged. He married Beulah Enslow on October 12, 1959, she died on December 18, 2014, and he then married Elaine Gollinger on April 15, 2017. He worked as a construction worker in Niagara Falls and then as a truck driver. He was a member of the DeKalb Hermon Senior Citizen Club, a member and past chief of the Hermon Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Gouverneur Elks Club, Teamsters Union in Massena, Carr Pond Hunting Club, and a past member of AMVETS Post 11.