Man faces several charges following domestic incident

LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of LeRay man is accused of pushing a woman to the ground in a domestic dispute Wednesday night.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 25-year-old Jeduthun Joseph also allegedly jumped on the hood of a vehicle a 2-year-old was in and urinated on the vehicle’s door.
He also allegedly smashed the victim’s cell phone on the ground so she couldn’t call for help.
Deputies say Joseph was loud during the confrontation and caused a disturbance in the apartment complex on Lanner Lane in the town of LeRay where the incident happened.
Joseph is charged with preventing an emergency call, criminal mischief, unreasonable noise, second-degree harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in LeRay town court, ticketed, and released.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.