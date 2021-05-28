Massena home damaged by fire

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A garage was destroyed and a home heavily damaged by fire in Massena early Friday morning.
Two people and a dog safely escaped.
The 2:30 a.m. fire at 22 Dana St. also gutted a pickup truck and an SUV.
Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell said the fire quickly spread from the garage to the home and into its attic. It took about half an hour to get the fire under control.
The cause remains under investigation.
The Red Cross is aiding the victims.
