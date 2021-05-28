Massena students present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena Central School students are presenting a popular musical virtually this weekend.
Backed by the whole cast, juniors Noah Love and Madeline Tusa talked about their production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News At Noon.
The show will be streamed live. You can buy tickets and get the link to the show at mchsmusical.com.
Show times are at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 ad 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.
