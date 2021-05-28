More rain chances this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain will continue to decrease overnight before having a few left over showers by Saturday morning.
Clouds will clear out as we go throughout Saturday, however highs by the afternoon will only make it into the lower 60s.
While Sunday will start out dry and with some sunshine clouds will build in by the afternoon as rain comes back into the forecast.
The good news is temperatures will make their way back into the 70s and even mid 70s by the middle of the week.
