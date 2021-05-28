Patsy L. Henderson, 63, of Brasher Iron Works

Patsy is survived by her husband, Randy; her son and his companion, Randy Henderson, II and Trina Thompson of Brasher Iron Works; her grandchildren, Summer-Skye, Aria Rose, and Maxton; her sisters, Darlene (Bob) Briggs of Bombay; Rhonda Perrin (George Dennis) of Massena; Kaylene (Eddie) Villnave of Massena; Valerie Deshane of Massena; and her brothers, Ronnie (Linda) Deshane of Brasher; Terry (Christine) Deshane of Massena; Tommy (Linda) Deshane of Brasher Iron Works; and Elvis (Shannon) Deshane of Massena.