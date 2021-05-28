Patsy L. Henderson, 63, of Brasher Iron Works

BRASHER IRON WORKS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patsy L. Henderson, 63, of 2501 County Route 55, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Patsy was born January 1, 1958 in Massena, the daughter of the late Delbert and Marion (Ellsworth) Deshane and attended St. Lawrence Central Schools.
Patsy was a housekeeper at the Super 8. She had previously been employed as a prep cook at Bears Den Restaurant and a nurse’s aide at St. Regis Nursing Home. Patsy enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, watching game shows, and visiting with family and friends.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Randy; her son and his companion, Randy Henderson, II and Trina Thompson of Brasher Iron Works; her grandchildren, Summer-Skye, Aria Rose, and Maxton; her sisters, Darlene (Bob) Briggs of Bombay; Rhonda Perrin (George Dennis) of Massena; Kaylene (Eddie) Villnave of Massena; Valerie Deshane of Massena; and her brothers, Ronnie (Linda) Deshane of Brasher; Terry (Christine) Deshane of Massena; Tommy (Linda) Deshane of Brasher Iron Works; and Elvis (Shannon) Deshane of Massena.
She is also survived by her father-in-law, Edward Henderson of Brasher Iron Works and her sister-in-law, Ronda (Tim) Martin of Massena, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant son, Clifford; her sisters, Joyce Ward and Janet LaPrade; brothers, Gary and Bruce Deshane; and her mother-in-law, Beverly Henderson.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
