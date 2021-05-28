Rain for some, clouds & cool temperatures for all

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a chillier-than-average day.
Most areas were in the 30s and 40s to start. There’s a frost advisory for St. Lawrence County until 8 a.m.
We could see some sunshine to start, but much of the day will be cloudy with highs in the low 50s.
Rain will move in by late morning and will stay mainly in southern parts of Lewis and Jefferson counties, although other place could see a splash or two of rain.
It stays chilly overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s.
It will be partly sunny for the weekend. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-60s both days.
Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be in the low 70s on Tuesday and the mid-70s on Wednesday.
Rain is likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
