Rita M. Gary, 80, of DeKalb Junction

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rita M. Gary, 80, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. Following her wishes, her family would like to invite friends to help honor her life with a memorial service to be held at 2pm on Sunday June 13, 2021 at the Southville Cemetery, Parishville; with a celebration of life to follow at the Parishville Firemans field. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.