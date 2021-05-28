Rita M. Gary, 80, of DeKalb Junction

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rita M. Gary, 80, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. Following her wishes, her family would like to invite friends to help honor her life with a memorial service to be held at 2pm on Sunday June 13, 2021 at the Southville Cemetery, Parishville; with a celebration of life to follow at the Parishville Firemans field. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Rita was born in Massena NY on November 26, 1940, daughter of the late Howard J. and Daisy M. (Ashlaw) Sochia. She Married Jack A. Gary at the Church of Holy Cross in Hopkinton on May 30, 1959. From their love, they were blessed with four children.
She worked with the janitorial staff at SUNY Potsdam for several years until retirement. Rita enjoyed going to the Casino, playing bingo, cards, fishing, reading as well as quilt making. Many babies in the family were recipients of her colorful quilts. Later in life Rita took up painting which amazed family with her talent.
Rita is survived by three daughters, Tammy Gary (Kimberly) of Dekalb Junction, Jacqueline Gary of Massena and Patricia Hughes of Mitchell, IN, her son Michael Gary (Jennifer) of Chesapeake, VA, a sister, Lois Sochia of Parishville and a brother, Terry Sochia of San Francisco. Six grandchildren, Corey, Melissa, Trista, Harry Jr., Eamonn, Brittnay, Jacob and Kristen. 7 great grandchildren, Cayden, Adalyn, Abigail, Cody, Peyton, Easton and Hazel.
Originally from Parishville, she and Jack lived in Hopkinton until a GM transfer took them to Mitchell, IN. Where he retired, they also wintered in Yuma, AZ. She spent her last few years living in Dekalb, NY
