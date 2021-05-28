Soldiers honored for help at accident scene

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four soldiers learned this week that their good deed will not go unnoticed.
It has now been recognized by the 10th Mountain Division’s Commanding General.
The soldiers didn’t hesitate to help when they came across a car accident off Route 781 in March, an accident which claimed the life of fire instructor Grant Hall.
National Guardsman Sergeant Dakota Nelson said the soldiers provided first aid to Hall while he was unconscious in his car.
For their efforts, Major General Brian Mennes awarded them a 10th Mountain Division coin, an honor in military circles.
Nelson says he received the coin with mixed emotions.
“Bittersweet. I mean, it was nice to get the recognition. But at the same time, it also leads you to wonder if you could have done more,” Nelson said.
In a statement, Evans Mills Rescue Squad Director of Operations Leah Murphy said “Every helping hand was vital to making the scene run smoothly, to make sure our victim had the best chance at life.”
Murphy added “This is not the first time we have arrived on scene to find helpful hands in uniform.”
