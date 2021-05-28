State records new low in COVID-19 positivity

By 7 News Staff | May 28, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 11:15 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state set a record Thursday.

The one-day statewide COVID-19 positivity rate fell to .59 percent, the lowest since the coronavirus crisis began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning.

The previous one-day record was .65 percent on August 27.

The north country’s one-day rate was slightly above 1 percent on Thursday.

The statewide positivity rate has averaged .76 percent over the last seven days.

And the seven-day average for each of the 10 regions in the state is below 2 percent for the first time since October 28.

The region with the highest seven-day average was the Finger Lakes at 1.87 percent.

