State records new low in COVID-19 positivity

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state set a record Thursday.
The one-day statewide COVID-19 positivity rate fell to .59 percent, the lowest since the coronavirus crisis began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning.
The previous one-day record was .65 percent on August 27.
The north country’s one-day rate was slightly above 1 percent on Thursday.
The statewide positivity rate has averaged .76 percent over the last seven days.
And the seven-day average for each of the 10 regions in the state is below 2 percent for the first time since October 28.
The region with the highest seven-day average was the Finger Lakes at 1.87 percent.
